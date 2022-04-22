The week in pictures

×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now

April 16 — Residents watch as fire sweeps through Joe Slovo  informal settlement’s tightly packed shacks, along the N2 in Langa near Cape Town. Up to 260 homes were destroyed and 700 residents displaced, according to city authorities.

Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

April 18 — Cele Sithole and Sphe Khwela remove a TV set from a damaged house in Mpola, Pinetown, in the hope that it may still work. The Durban area is still reeling from the devastation caused by the torrential rain and flooding.

Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

April 18 — Firefighters battle a blaze after a civilian building was hit by a Russian missile in Lviv, Ukraine. At least six people were killed and eight wounded in missile strikes in different areas of the city, according to the governor.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOE RAEDLE
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOE RAEDLE

April 18 — US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet crowds at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, DC, the US.

Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

April 19 — Local resident Tamara, 71, cries in front of an apartment building destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.

Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO
Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

April 19 — A woman walks past official campaign posters of French presidential election candidates Marine le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally, and French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for re-election, in Paris, France.

Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

April 19 — A bucket wheel excavator loads train wagons with coal at Borodinsky opencast colliery, owned by the Siberian Coal Energy Company, near the Siberian town of Borodino east of Krasnoyarsk.

Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK
Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

April 19 — Flames and smoke rise during Israeli airstrikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip. The bombing raids over three nights were in response to a rocket attack.

Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA
Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

April 20 —  A man looks at a shirt belonging to a missing girl as he and other residents sift through rubble after heavy rains caused devastating floods in Ntuzuma and elsewhere in Durban, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

April 20 — A shop owner picks an item for a customer by candlelight during power outages in Soweto caused by breakdowns at Eskom’s ageing coal-fired plants.

Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

April 20 — Israeli security forces scuffle with right-wing protesters during a rally in Jerusalem. Police blocked hundreds of Israeli nationalists from marching around predominantly Palestinian areas and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, according to reports. 

Picture: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN
Picture: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

April 20 — African refugees and asylum seekers sit near their belongings during an open-ended sit-in asking for evacuation from Tunisia, outside the headquarters of UN High Commissioner for Refugees, in Tunis.

Picture. REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI
Picture. REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

April 21 — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the San Damaso courtyard to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican. Orban met the Pope as the war in Ukraine and the millions of refugees cast a shadow over a leader with ties to Russia.

Picture: REUTERS/YARA NARDI
Picture: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

April 21 — Animal rights activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) in dinosaur costumes hold placards urging people to go vegan, in Manila, Philippines, ahead of Earth Day on April 22.

Picture: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID
Picture: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW GALBRAITH
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW GALBRAITH

April 21 — A person in a protective suit squeezes through a locked gate of a residential compound, after a Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai and strict controls to prevent spreading that have angered some residents. About two-thirds of the city’s 25-million residents remain under a lockdown. The Chinese financial hub reported 15,861 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Thursday and 2,634 symptomatic cases. There was one death and 441 new cases outside quarantined zones. 

Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

April 21 — French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, greets supporters during a visit in Saint-Denis as he campaigns in Seine-Saint-Denis ahead of the second round of the presidential election in France on Sunday.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fantastic Beasts: the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Audi RS E-tron GT is swift, silent and ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ camera tech set to ...
Life
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
BOOK REVIEW: A book about race and democracy that ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

The week in pictures

Life

The week in pictures

Life

The week in pictures

Life

The week in pictures

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.