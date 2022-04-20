Life Lunch with Philippa Rodseth: delectable duck and working together to solve problems John Fraser talks industrial revival with the executive director of the Manufacturing Circle at Old Ducky French Café B L Premium

I remember chatting to now long-departed Anglo director Leslie Boyd about the steel industry, and the old-world Scotsman said that he loved it, because it was such a man’s industry.

Despite some progress, steel, the rest of manufacturing and the rest of business remain a male-dominated preserve. So it is always refreshing and encouraging to chat to Philippa Rodseth, an impressive, witty, feminine and far from intimidating woman — who would nonetheless have had Leslie Boyd for breakfast. Fortunately for her, she had me for lunch instead...