Life

Lunch with Philippa Rodseth: delectable duck and working together to solve problems

John Fraser talks industrial revival with the executive director of the Manufacturing Circle at Old Ducky French Café

BL Premium
20 April 2022 - 05:10 John Fraser

I remember chatting to now long-departed Anglo director Leslie Boyd about the steel industry, and the old-world Scotsman said that he loved it, because it was such a man’s industry.

Despite some progress, steel, the rest of manufacturing and the rest of business remain a male-dominated preserve. So it is always refreshing and encouraging to chat to Philippa Rodseth, an impressive, witty, feminine and far from intimidating woman — who would nonetheless have had Leslie Boyd for breakfast. Fortunately for her, she had me for lunch instead...

