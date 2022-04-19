Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ camera tech set to eclipse other smartphones

Blurry, grainy night-time photos and videos will soon be a thing of the past: Samsung's Galaxy S22 series of smartphones has hit shelves in SA.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra feature rule-breaking camera technology that's powered by the brand's fastest chip yet and unbelievably long-lasting batteries. These devices are like a pro-grade photography kit that can fit in one hand.

One of the standout features is what Samsung are calling “Nightography” — an innovation that ensures night-time photos and videos come out clear as day. How? It's all thanks to the huge pixel sensors, which enlarge pixels to pull in light, while the Super Clear Glass and Lens tone down lens flare for clear, bright frames.