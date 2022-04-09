Do menu calorie counts actually change how we eat?

After he emerged from his Covid hospital stay in 2020, Boris Johnson announced his determination to tackle obesity in Britain. There was no doubting the urgency: Britain has the third-highest levels of obesity in Europe, with about three quarters of adults either overweight or obese.

It was already becoming clear that obesity risked worse Covid-19 outcomes and added pressure to Britain’s creaking National Health Service, which spends about £10bn a year on diabetes — more than it spends on cancer treatment.

So it seems a reasonable, if small, measure to require any restaurant, pub or cafe in England with more than 250 employees to display the calorie counts of their menu offerings.

Calories also have to be available to those using delivery services such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo. Surveys suggest people underestimate how much they eat by up to 50% and also tend to underestimate how many calories certain foods contain, so information and transparency can hardly be a bad thing.