April 3 — People attend the funeral of 22-year-old Sergei Shamut, who died in battles with Russian forces near Mariupol, in the village of Krasnosilka on Sunday. As part of an investigation into possible war crimes, Ukraine has found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv after the Russian withdrawal.
April 1-4 — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to mayor Anatolii Fedoruk in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, after Russian force withdrew, leaving destruction and hundreds of corpses on streets.
April 2 — Ukrainian refugee children rest in the ticket hall at Przemysl Glowny train station in Poland, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
April 3 — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the audience of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia through a video feed as the Grammy show takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.
April 4 — Tiger Woods is mobbed by fans as he hits his tee shot during a practice round at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, the US.
April 5 — A woman carries her cat past buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.
April 5 — Catholic clergy members march in protest against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the country’s worsening economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
April 5 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of a meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain. Reports said they condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and committed to strengthening their existing defence and security partnership, including intelligence sharing and naval capabilities.
April 6 — ANC members and family commemorate struggle activist Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu at a wreath-laying ceremony in Tshwane. The Umkhonto we Sizwe operative was hanged at the age of 22 after he was convicted of common-purpose murder during apartheid.
April 7 — Police minister Bheki Cele meets community members after visiting the scene where Mbodazwe Elvis Nyathi was killed and set alight on Wednesday night, in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.
April 6 — EFF leader Julius Malema and supporters march to Johann Rupert’s properties in Stellenbosch to demand the return of land.
April 7 — US President Joe Biden congratulates justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington after she overcame a rancorous Senate hearing to be confirmed as the first black woman in the US Supreme Court, by a vote of 53-47.
April 7 — President Cyril Ramaphosa and Isuzu SA CEO Billy Tom at the launch of the new locally manufactured Isuzu D-Max bakkie at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
