Scientist’s quest to save Peru’s giant manta rays gives boost to ecotourism

Kerstin Forsberg is passionate about sharing her love for giant manta rays with others. This is not only because she has a soft spot for these misunderstood creatures, but also because she realises that it’s only through making sure that communities comprehend the vital role that endemic species of flora and fauna play in the survival of our oceans that we can even begin to try to save them. After all, how can you protect something you don’t understand?

“Giant manta rays, for me, are magical. They’re just majestic,” she says.

These gentle monsters of the sea are critical indicators of the health of an underwater ecosystem, but they are being threatened by hunting and fishing. Their global populations are crashing by between 30% and 80% due to human activity, and they’re in desperate need of help.