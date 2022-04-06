Shedding clothes and woes in the Namibian sun
06 April 2022 - 05:00
We must have looked ridiculous, standing naked on the side of a mountain being plastered from forehead to feet in a gloopy mix of red ochre and Greek yoghurt.
As our clay cocoons began to dry in the sun my new Namibian friend and I posed for photos then showered off, laughing joyfully at this liberating loss of clothes and inhibitions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now