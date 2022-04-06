Life Shedding clothes and woes in the Namibian sun B L Premium

We must have looked ridiculous, standing naked on the side of a mountain being plastered from forehead to feet in a gloopy mix of red ochre and Greek yoghurt.

As our clay cocoons began to dry in the sun my new Namibian friend and I posed for photos then showered off, laughing joyfully at this liberating loss of clothes and inhibitions...