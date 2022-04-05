Life BIG READ: It’s a long way back from being nothing After writing my autobiography I understood my rage at just how complete my sense of unbelonging was B L Premium

I recently finished writing a hybrid memoir made up of autobiographical recollections, analyses and commentary in a literary style that reflects the bathos — a fluctuation between something verging on sublime to creeping mediocrity — that I have come to recognise in my writing.

What I found most astounding, almost two months after submitting the final draft of the manuscript (the book is now on the shelves of stores around the country) is a clearer understanding from the finished product. I haven’t read the book; I usually don’t read my own writing .....