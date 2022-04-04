Standard Bank can help you send your child overseas to study

As African citizens become more global, many families are considering opportunities for their children to study abroad.

Accessing specialised fields of study and experiencing new cultures and ways of living are just some of the benefits associated with a global education.

However, the cost of funding such an endeavour is significant and requires careful financial planning well in advance.

Unless your child receives a comprehensive bursary to study internationally, funding their education without the necessary savings could potentially put you out of pocket.

If you suspect they might want to study abroad one day and you want to offer them that opportunity, you have to start ring-fencing some funds for this purpose as soon as possible.

There are a number of costs to factor in.

It’s not only primary costs of tuition and fees, but also secondary costs such as books, transport, accommodation, health insurance and other general living costs to consider. If you plan to visit your child while they are there, or bring them home during the holidays, that will also set you back financially.

How and where to start

If you have a time frame of 10 years, for instance, the first port of call is to set up an international bank account in your jurisdiction of choice. The tricky part is selecting a currency. While you may plan for your child to study in the UK, they may have different ideas for themselves. And you can’t save in every currency “just in case”.

However, it won’t be sufficient to simply place foreign currency in this offshore bank account. It is critical to consider investment options that will help your money grow in time. The type of investment will depend on your unique circumstances such as a time horizon, and appetite for risk.

If you have time on your side, you may want to consider a more aggressive investment approach to start off with. As you get closer to the time for your child to leave home you will need to strategise around your risk approach. This could mean taking some of the cash and placing it into a more conservative investment to buffer against any potential market volatility.

But it might be that you have only three to four years to save and in that case, your risk approach would look different. It is advisable to consult an adviser to specifically address the objective and to map out an investment plan to achieve that goal.