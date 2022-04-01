Trash transformed as plastic pollution meets its match

If prodigies are still a thing in today’s convenience culture, then 28-year-old molecular biologist Miranda Wang is one of them. This Chinese-Canadian tech entrepreneur, together with her business partner and childhood friend Jeanny Yao, is the co-founder of Novoloop (formerly BioCellection), a company transforming and recycling dirty single-use plastic into raw materials for new products.

Wang’s passion for the environment runs deep; a result of an early childhood spent outdoors in nature, where she developed an understanding of how incredibly sensitive the links are between animals, plants and the environments in which they live.

“Life on this planet is very interconnected. Every sector of the food chain is affected by plastic pollution,” she says.

Plastic is notoriously difficult to get rid of. Burning it produces huge amounts of planet-warming CO₂ gases and even recycling it solves only a small part of the problem, while also creating greenhouse gas.

Plastic pollution is engulfing our planet. Every particle of plastic ever made by humans is still around. Depending on the type of plastic, it can break down into smaller pieces but can never totally biodegrade like organic materials do.