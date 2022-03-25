March 21 — A participant attends a festival marking Nauryz, an ancient holiday celebrating the northern hemisphere’s spring equinox, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Monday. Nauryz is one of the most important holidays in the Kazakh calendar.
March 22 — Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the company’s new Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, on Tuesday. He handed over the plant’s first 30 vehicles to customers during a ceremony attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
March 21-24 — A man carries belonging out of a house that was hit by bombing in a northern district of Kharkiv as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues.
March 21 — Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visit the Caracol Mayan archaeological site in the Chiquibul forest during their Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour to the Caribbean, in Chiquibul, Belize.
March 21 — A woman poses next to a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate Nowruz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
March 23 — A man repairs power lines while surrounded by destroyed homes in the aftermath of a tornado in the Arabi neighbourhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, the US.
March 23 — Men gather around a garbage truck to sort and sell its contents in Lujan, Argentina. Argentina plans to reconvert the site into a recycling and waste treatment centre, raising concerns about a loss of income for hundreds of families who make their living there.
March 24 — Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for a G7 leaders’ picture during a Nato summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.
March 24 — Bodyguards surround former South Korean president Park Geun-hye as an unidentified man throws a glass bottle at her in front of her home in Daegu, South Korea, after she was released from prison.
