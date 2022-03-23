Life Carbonara, classic cars and the revolution in the auto industry B L Premium

I am one of those people who regard my car as a means of transport, not something to be loved, polished, shown off and endlessly discussed. So, on the face of it, Jeff Osborne and I have little in common.

This car-collecting auto industry veteran is potty about his cars and motorbikes, rides them with gusto, and lives and breathes the auto industry...