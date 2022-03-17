The light fantastic: La Prairie unveils its latest luxe innovation for luminous skin

Light has the power to enliven, to enhance, to beautify.

Like celebrated artists who can harness this power to flatter the subjects of their portraits, so La Prairie’s scientists say they've found a way to capture light’s glimmering luminosity and magnify it on the skin courtesy of the premium Swiss brand's latest innovation: White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire.

Designed to be used morning and evening after cleansing, this luxurious gel-to-water treatment lotion is the newest addition to La Prairie's acclaimed White Caviar collection of illuminating and firming serums and creams.

To create it, the brand's scientists sought to build on the “equation of light” they established in 2019. That is, that light — or skin luminosity — is a function of colour and reflection.

In doing so, these skincare maestros took inspiration from the way the light plays on the pure mountain waters the lakes of Montroux, Switzerland.

Watching this enchanting phenomenon, they wondered how water might affect the reflection of light from the skin — something that's characteristic of a healthy-looking complexion and essential to give skin that sought-after “glow”.