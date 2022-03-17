The light fantastic: La Prairie unveils its latest luxe innovation for luminous skin
White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire's breakthrough formula enhances the reflection of light from the skin to give you that sought-after 'glow'
Light has the power to enliven, to enhance, to beautify.
Like celebrated artists who can harness this power to flatter the subjects of their portraits, so La Prairie’s scientists say they've found a way to capture light’s glimmering luminosity and magnify it on the skin courtesy of the premium Swiss brand's latest innovation: White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire.
Designed to be used morning and evening after cleansing, this luxurious gel-to-water treatment lotion is the newest addition to La Prairie's acclaimed White Caviar collection of illuminating and firming serums and creams.
To create it, the brand's scientists sought to build on the “equation of light” they established in 2019. That is, that light — or skin luminosity — is a function of colour and reflection.
In doing so, these skincare maestros took inspiration from the way the light plays on the pure mountain waters the lakes of Montroux, Switzerland.
Watching this enchanting phenomenon, they wondered how water might affect the reflection of light from the skin — something that's characteristic of a healthy-looking complexion and essential to give skin that sought-after “glow”.
This led them to develop White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire's unique formula, which enhances the reflection of light from the skin in three ways.
First, it increases the skin’s hydration. Next, it contains collagen-supporting ingredients — including La Prairie's signature Swiss Golden Caviar Extract — to help give the skin a plumper- and firmer-looking appearance. Finally, it gently exfoliates the skin helping to give it a smooth, light-reflecting finish.
The colour aspect of the “equation of light” is addressed by Lumidose, a powerful illuminating active ingredient that works swiftly to help fade age spots and even out skin tone. While an exclusive Cellular Complex gives new life and energy back to the skin.
La Prairie's White Caviar collection already includes products that have achieved “icon” status among skincare aficionados — namely the White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion serum and White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire — and this new arrival looks set to join them.
Shop La Prairie White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire at Woolworths >>
Shop La Prairie White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire at Edgars >>
This article was paid for by Prestige Cosmetics.