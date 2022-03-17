Life

The light fantastic: La Prairie unveils its latest luxe innovation for luminous skin

White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire's breakthrough formula enhances the reflection of light from the skin to give you that sought-after 'glow'

17 March 2022 - 11:54
Sponsored
La Prairie's White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire is billed as being "the first step to more illuminated, firmer-looking skin".
La Prairie's White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire is billed as being "the first step to more illuminated, firmer-looking skin".
Image: Supplied/Prestige Cosmetics

Light has the power to enliven, to enhance, to beautify.

Like celebrated artists who can harness this power to flatter the subjects of their portraits, so La Prairie’s scientists say they've found a way to capture light’s glimmering luminosity and magnify it on the skin courtesy of the premium Swiss brand's latest innovation: White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire.

Designed to be used morning and evening after cleansing, this luxurious gel-to-water treatment lotion is the newest addition to La Prairie's acclaimed White Caviar collection of illuminating and firming serums and creams. 

To create it, the brand's scientists sought to build on the “equation of light” they established in 2019. That is, that light — or skin luminosity — is a function of colour and reflection.

In doing so, these skincare maestros took inspiration from the way the light plays on the pure mountain waters the lakes of Montroux, Switzerland.

Watching this enchanting phenomenon, they wondered how water might affect the reflection of light from the skin — something that's characteristic of a healthy-looking complexion and essential to give skin that sought-after “glow”.

This led them to develop White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire's unique formula, which enhances the reflection of light from the skin in three ways.

First, it increases the skin’s hydration. Next, it contains collagen-supporting ingredients — including La Prairie's signature Swiss Golden Caviar Extract — to help give the skin a plumper- and firmer-looking appearance. Finally, it gently exfoliates the skin helping to give it a smooth, light-reflecting finish.

The colour aspect of the “equation of light” is addressed by Lumidose, a powerful illuminating active ingredient that works swiftly to help fade age spots and even out skin tone. While an exclusive Cellular Complex gives new life and energy back to the skin.

Along with the new White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire, La Prairie's illuminating and firming White Caviar collection includes a serum, face cream and eye cream.
Along with the new White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire, La Prairie's illuminating and firming White Caviar collection includes a serum, face cream and eye cream.
Image: Supplied/Prestige Cosmetics

La Prairie's White Caviar collection already includes products that have achieved “icon” status among skincare aficionados — namely the White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion serum and White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire — and this new arrival looks set to join them.

Shop La Prairie White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire at Woolworths >>

Shop La Prairie White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire at Edgars >>

This article was paid for by Prestige Cosmetics.

subscribe

Most read

1.
Old Isuzu bakkie to live on as the Gen 6
Life / Motoring
2.
Six new novels to read this autumn
Life / Books
3.
Futuristic new Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
Audi Q5 Sportback is stylish, cushy and frugal
Life / Motoring
5.
SA pricing for new Lexus NX announced
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.