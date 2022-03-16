Life Lunch with Glenn Silverman: Putin, spinach and the half-ironman John Fraser talks to RisCura investment strategist Glenn Silverman about Putin and Brics at The Fishmonger in Illovo B L Premium

I arrive early to case the joint, having clamoured up the escalator from the car park (it is nonfunctioning due to yet another Eskom power cut.)

It is my first visit to this restaurant, which Glenn Silverman later tells me is his chosen venue for special occasions, like family birthdays. Not sure why he wanted to meet me here, then? Maybe he thought I would pick up the bill? But he should know me better than that...