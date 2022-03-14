Life BIG READ: How to survive nuclear Armageddon B L Premium

It must be one of the ugliest buildings in the world, which may be why it is off the beaten track for tourists in York, in northern England, despite being run by the state-sponsored English Heritage. Residents in Monument Lane barely give it and its green palisade fence a glance, even though they live in housing estate flats that are not much more inspiring.

That, at least, was the case when I visited the Cold War Bunker just before Covid-19 struck. Now those same residents might do well not only to scout it out, but stroll up pretending to be a tourist and see how to get in when it reopens on April Fool’s Day...