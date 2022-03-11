Undersea mission to unravel the complexities of the oceans

The first deep sea Under the Pole expedition in 2010 was supported by Rolex and set out to record through photos and videos the underwater world of pack-ice. For 45 days, Bardout and his team explored the mysteries of this Arctic landscape.

Under the Pole II was conducted from 2017 until 2021. During this time, Bardout, his colleagues and family traversed the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic oceans, gathering critical data on animals and plants that live in the mesophytic zone, a depth of ocean that occurs at between 30m and 150m, where organisms have developed special characteristics to survive with minimal light and food sources.

“Like space, this environment is not made for men. It’s a world of mystery,” says Bardout.

For Under the Pole III Bardout, together with his wife, Emmanuelle (who is also the expedition captain) and two small children, sold his house and packed up his life to devote all his time to fully understanding how climate change is influencing the sea.

To do this work, the expedition team developed a first-of-its-kind capsule that has zero impact on the sea floor and the environment.