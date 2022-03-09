Life Chilling out on the diamond coast After the dust devils of Bushmanland, the West Coast promised sparkling beaches, museums and... diamonds B L Premium

In The Journey Man, Chris Marais refers to the fortune hunters of Port Nolloth as “Diamond Cowboys”. It’s an apt description, and one that certainly fits diamond diver and part-time museum curator George Moyses. Unfortunately he’s not at the museum when we visit it so Annette misses out on the quirky anecdotes he entertained me with a few years back; yet she still enjoys the highly informative displays.

But if you want to rub shoulders with the rough-tough diamond divers that still ply their trade here, Friday night at the Scotia Inn Bar is a good place to start. Though, as I discovered to my detriment, never accept a challenge to play pool with a diamond diver; and if you do, make sure your wallet’s fully loaded. ..