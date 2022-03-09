Chilling out on the diamond coast
After the dust devils of Bushmanland, the West Coast promised sparkling beaches, museums and... diamonds
09 March 2022 - 05:06
In The Journey Man, Chris Marais refers to the fortune hunters of Port Nolloth as “Diamond Cowboys”. It’s an apt description, and one that certainly fits diamond diver and part-time museum curator George Moyses. Unfortunately he’s not at the museum when we visit it so Annette misses out on the quirky anecdotes he entertained me with a few years back; yet she still enjoys the highly informative displays.
But if you want to rub shoulders with the rough-tough diamond divers that still ply their trade here, Friday night at the Scotia Inn Bar is a good place to start. Though, as I discovered to my detriment, never accept a challenge to play pool with a diamond diver; and if you do, make sure your wallet’s fully loaded. ..
