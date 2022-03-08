Highly collectable and historic SA art to go under the hammer at Aspire Art Auctions

Aspire Art's upcoming auction in Cape Town is sure to get art lovers' pulses racing as it gives them the opportunity to add some significant and sought-after pieces to their collections.

A total of 111 works by 74 renowned African artists — including many SA luminaries — will go under the hammer.

Headlining the auction is Drawing from Mine by William Kentridge. Intensely expressive, this charcoal drawing is one of 18 the artist produced as a still for his 1991 animated film, Mine.