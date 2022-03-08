BIG READ: Can we actually eliminate war?
As long as some people think they have God on their side, and there are believers, war will remain a fact of life
Much of the world’s attention is focused on the war in Eastern Europe. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has very many Europeans on edge. Two or three generations have lived in the EU that has been at peace — until Vladimir Putin sent his war machine into Ukraine. Since that move, there have been contrasts and comparisons with other, more recent wars, invasions and violent attempts at regime change and the genocidal persecution of people in places around the world.
Not all of the responses have been crude “whataboutism”. And anyway, there should be no limits on what may be thought. Some responses have been sincere attempts at providing greater context, with senses of bewilderment at the intense (though necessary) focus on Russia’s war on the Ukraine, when Palestinian defences of their homes, or the war on the Iraqi or Afghan people never quite inspired quite the same global outpouring of solidarity. ..
