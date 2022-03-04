On a mission to save the oceans

Dr Camp is a marine biologist who is researching how certain species of coral are able to survive in extreme environments. Coral reefs are vibrant sources of life, food, and shelter for millions of sea creatures. They also play a critical role in protecting shorelines from erosion, and many people all over the world depend on them for sources of income in the form of ecotourism. To lose these ecosystems forever would be devastating.

In an effort to arrest and reverse some of the damage that’s already been done, Dr Camp journeyed to New Caledonia in the South Pacific Ocean in 2016 to research corals that thrive under adverse conditions. Her scientific report in 2019, an outcome of this research, painted a picture of hope: parts of the Barrier Reef in Australia shared similar characteristics with the New Caledonian coral environments. Dr Camp identified Howe Island and the Lowe Isles as being places where new coral nurseries could be seeded, thus repopulating some of the bleached and barren stretches already damaged by the effects of climate change.