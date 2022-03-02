A magical peek into a watery world at De Hoop
Lesley Stones discovers a wonderland, complete with an octopus, in the world heritage site
02 March 2022 - 05:05
Crouching on the edge of a rock pool I lower my hand gently into a clump of kelp and feel a tentative nudge from something solid.
The touch grows firmer and I peer in to see rows of little white suction pads taking hold. Two brown tentacles are snaking up my wrist, while a third explores my palm. The force increases as the octopus decides I might be edible and tugs me towards his lair. I laugh and apologise that I’m not coming in for lunch, and entwine my fingers with his tentacles until a wave rushes in and breaks the spell...
