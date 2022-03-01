Discovery brings hope of having a baby closer

Randi Kunz-Steyn, 33, and Adele Steyn, 40, went through the emotionally and financially draining experience of four failed attempts at a pregnancy. They'd given up hope that they would have a child of their own — until they heard about the Assisted Reproductive Therapy Benefit from Discovery Health Medical Scheme.

They had met in 2015, were married in 2017 and, in 2018, felt it was time to start a family. “We started off with three rounds of intrauterine insemination, or IUI, using sperm from a sperm bank,” says Kunz-Steyn.

Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a type of artificial insemination where sperm are placed directly into the uterus around the time the ovary releases one or more eggs to be fertilised.

“Unfortunately, these procedures — which were carried out for three months in a row — were unsuccessful. Going through any form of assisted reproductive therapy is both financially and emotionally taxing,” Kunz-Steyn recalls, “especially when you're undergoing the same treatment month after month, hoping and praying for a baby each time.

“We'd used up all our savings in the process, and I was left feeling my body wasn't good enough to have a baby. I questioned everything — my levels of stress at work, whether I needed to make life changes if we were to carry on ... and should we even carry on trying?”

The couple decided to wait a year. In 2019, they went for in vitro fertilisation (IVF). “Owing to our financial situation, we went for a lower-cost option where fewer medicines are used to stimulate egg production. This means fewer eggs are extracted in the process,” explains Kunz-Steyn.

With in vitro fertilisation (IVF) , eggs are collected from the ovaries. They are then combined with sperm, in a lab, to be fertilised ("in vitro” means “in glass”). One or more fertilised eggs (called embryos) are then transferred to the uterus. Here, they may implant in the uterine lining and develop into a successful pregnancy .

“We could afford only one round of IVF, which came in at around R26,000,” says Kunz-Steyn. “We didn't fall pregnant. So, we called it a day. It had all cost us so much, on so many levels. We started to look at adoption. We began the screening process and were put on a waiting list.

“And then Discovery Health Medical Scheme announced the launch of their Assisted Reproductive Therapy (ART) Benefit, available from January 2021.”

