How Mission Blue is setting a course to save our oceans

The Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative was launched in 2019, with the aim of supporting a vibrant and active network of individuals and organisations using science to understand and preserve earth’s sensitive ecosystems on land and in the water, to help make our planet perpetual.

Sylvia Earle is the president, co-chairman and founder of Mission Blue, an environmental protection initiative targeting the world’s oceans, and supported by Rolex. Earle has been a Rolex testimonee since 1982.