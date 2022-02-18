February 13 — Masked revellers celebrate in St Mark’s square in Venice to celebrate the annual carnival on Sunday. Thousands of people gathered for the iconic Italian celebration, marking a slow return to normality after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the two previous editions.
February 13 — A Brazilian dancer performs during the flowers parade as part of the 137th edition of Nice’s Carnival with the theme “King of Animals” in Nice, France.
February 14 — A Russian tank takes part in military exercises in the Leningrad region in Russia in a picture released on Monday. Russia is also carrying out drills near the border with Ukraine and the Pentagon said Moscow is boosting its military force there with each passing day.
February 13-17 — Kamila Valieva of Russian falls during her performance in the Women’s Single Skating competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
February 14 — Members of the Household Cavalry walk past Wellington Arch and a large inflatable heart, on Valentine’s Day in London, Britain, on February 14 2022.
February 14 — Officials inspect the site of a Saudi-led air strike on a telecommunication station in Sanaa, Yemen. The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels said it destroyed a telecommunication system it claims was used to control drones in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa.
February 15 — Truckers and supporters continue to protest against vaccine mandates. Bloomberg reports that a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to choke off funding to protesters, Canada’s banks were still waiting for details on how to enforce the orders.
February 15 — A worker washes hotel windows at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan. The country’s economy rebounded at an annualised rate of 5.4%, data from the cabinet office showed this week, recovering from a slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
February 15 — A mother of a Palestinian cries next to his body. Medics said the youth was shot by Israeli forces during clashes, at a hospital near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
February 16 — President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his response to the debate on the state of the nation address at Cape Town city hall. Opposition parties took turns to tear into Ramaphosa’s record as head of state, with the DA announcing it has tabled a motion of no confidence in his entire cabinet.
February 16 — Residents protest over the lack of electricity in Duduza, near Nigel, Gauteng.
February 16 — EFF supporters protest outside the Equality Court in Johannesburg. AfriForum brought a civil case against EFF leaders Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for singing the anti-apartheid song Dubul' ibhunu, which translates to “shoot the Boer”, on several occasions.
February 16 — Devotees take holy bath and offer prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal.
February 17 — Residents carry a body found in the debris after heavy rains caused several mudslides in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. The death toll had reached 104 by Thursday and more rain was expected for the weekend.
February 17 — Students protest in solidarity with unregistered students at the University of Cape Town. The campus was shut down during demonstrations over outstanding debts and registration challenges.
February 17 — A protester holds a sign as part of the “Stand with Ukraine” rally outside the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday as tensions rise over Moscow’s military build-up, with President Joe Biden warning the probability of an invasion is “very high”.
