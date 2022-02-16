Life Chasing dust devils through Bushmanland Nicholas Yell endures the searing heat of December on a 4x4 dirt track from Bot River to Port Nolloth B L Premium

Anyone challenging the sanity of doing a dirt track trip through the searing hot wastes of “Bushmanland” in December would have a fair point. But, besides being about to turn 60 and needing space to ruminate on thoughts such as: “F@#k it, where did my life go?”, my end goal was hopefully to justify the means — bypass the majority of traffic-laden tar to Port Nolloth and later work my way south through some of the less touristy towns of the West Coast.

With my trusty and economical old Pajero iO serviced and packed, my wife, Annette, and I head out from Bot River on the first stage of our 476km journey to Loeriesfontein...