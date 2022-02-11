February 5 — Residents watch as flood water in Centurion carries a car away. One person died and Tshwane Emergency Services rescued 27 people from vehicles trapped on flooded roads and bridges.
February 6 — Ukrainians take part in a military exercise for civilians amid the threat of a Russian invasion in Kyiv on Sunday. Russia may move into the country within days or weeks but may still opt for diplomacy, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.
February 6 — People leave candles on a list of documented refugee and migrant deaths, during a commemoration activity to mark the global day of CommemorAction, where people stand in solidarity with the relatives of those who died or disappeared along migratory routes and call for action to prevent this from happening again, in Senglea, Malta.
February 4-9 — Gold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis of the US celebrates on the podium after winning the Women’s Snowboard Cross at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.
February 6 — Ocean Rebels, an Extinction Rebellion Cape Town performance group, protest against the seismic survey off the West Coast in Cape Town. The group argues that the activity will harm local marine life and disrupt fishing.
February 6 — Farmers show their bulls during the judging at Stirling Bull Sales in Stirling, Scotland. Week one of the sales got under way, with the judging of Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Hereford and Lincoln Red breeds. Farmers entered 767 pedigree bulls and females.
February 6 — Community members attend the Brixton Light Festival in Johannesburg.
February 7 — A protester takes part in a march against military rule in Khartoum, Sudan, on Monday. Thousands turned out to protest, a Reuters reporter said, with some concerned about the return to government of members of the ousted regime of former president Omar al-Bashir.
February 7 — Jaonarison Fahamaro sits outside his destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar. More than 90 people were killed and over 90,000 others were displaced after the storm slammed into Madagascar’s eastern coast, officials have said.
February 7 — Members of the Senegal national soccer team celebrate as they arrive in a bus after their Africa Cup victory, in Dakar, Senegal.
February 7 — German army snipers dressed in camouflage participate in war games during a visit by defence minister Christine Lambrecht to their training grounds in Munster, Germany amid tensions over Russia’s troop build-up on the Russian and Belarusian borders.
February 8 — Workers plant flowers on pillars under the newly constructed expressway in Nairobi on Tuesday. There will be more than 5-million flowers on the 27km public-private partnership in the Kenyan capital, which is expected to start traffic trials in March.
February 8 — French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands in Kyiv, Ukraine. Earlier, Macron met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss several proposals to end the standoff over Ukraine and Nato.
February 9 — A policeman talks to parents and community members at Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park, Cape Town, who were protesting after the school announced it was inoculating grade 5 pupils with the HPV vaccine, which protects from HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer later in life.
February 10 — President Cyril Ramaphosa in front of the Cape Town City Hall before he delivers his sixth state of the nation address on Thursday. For the first time, the address was not held in the National Assembly Chamber after a fire destroyed parts of the parliamentary precinct in January.
February 10 — Eric Rebiere rides a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal.
February 10 — A man joins truckers and supporters in a protest against Canada’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
