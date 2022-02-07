Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Is plastic making me fat?
07 February 2022 - 05:04
While I obsess about my diet and exercise, are the chemicals in plastic responsible for my weight gain?
About a decade ago, when trying to rationally convince a then-alcoholic to seek help, he told me his massive deterioration in health was caused by his “love of coke”. It was a minor inconvenience, he said, that the only way he enjoyed the coke, was to first fill one-third of the glass with brandy. ..
