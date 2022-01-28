January 23 — A demonstrator wears a hat featuring syringes during a protest against Covid-19-related measures in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday. Reuters reports that about 50,000 people gathered near the European Commission’s headquarters.
January 23 — People dressed as Vikings from Shetland parade through the city to launch Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Scotland.
January 23 — Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train in a forest near Kyiv, Ukraine. Across Ukraine thousands of civilians are participating in such groups to receive basic combat training as tensions rise with Russia.
January 24 — Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday. It will have to decide whether it should hear his challenge after the high court overturned a lower court’s ruling that he should not be extradited to the US.
January 24 — A man bundles up to avoid the cold as he sits on a road median in Karachi, Pakistan.
January 25 — A man holds Burkina Faso’s national flag as people gather in Ouagadougou on Tuesday in support of a coup that ousted President Roch Kabore and dissolved the government. The coup deals another heavy blow to France’s fading efforts to stabilise the Sahel region, where Islamist militants have grown in strength.
January 25 — Abandoned vehicles are covered in snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised for the state’s lack of preparedness to deal with the snowstorm that left thousands of people stranded in Athens.
January 25 — South Korean business owners have their heads shaved during a protest against the government’s new social distancing rules which came into effect earlier in January, near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea.
January 25 — A woman reacts after the guilty verdict in the trial of five former Guatemalan paramilitaries charged with the rape of 36 women from the indigenous Achi group from 1981 to 1985 during the Central American country’s decades-long civil war, at the Supreme Court building in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
January 25 — Demonstrators scuffle with Ukrainian police during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses who demand government support, in front of the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine.
January 26 — Police minister Bheki Cele provides an update on police investigations into shootings that claimed the lives of 14 people who were gunned down in two separate incidents in Inanda and Richmond earlier in January.
January 26 — A 45-year-old shipwreck named the Antipolis washed up on the rocks at Oudekraal after last week’s huge and unusual wave swells. The Greek tanker was built in 1959 and ran aground in 1977.
January 26 — Journalists place candles and photos of deceased journalists during a vigil demanding justice and protection from the federal government after the killings of three colleagues in the past days, in the Journalist’s Square in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
January 26 — Dancers perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday. India celebrates January 26 every year with dancing, military parades and fly-pasts to mark the day in 1950 when it adopted its constitution.
January 27 — A member of the Mexican national guard patrols on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as he tries to control the influx of migrants crossing towards the US in Ciudad Juarez. Meanwhile, rescue crews on Thursday found the bodies of four people who died when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the Florida coast. About 34 people are still missing.
