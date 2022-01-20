Is specialty instant coffee any better than Nescafé?

From the tone of this column thus far, you can probably tell I took a healthy dose of dubiousness into the trials. My scepticism wasn’t softened by the extravagant claims on the packaging. Each box from Swift Cup, for instance, bears the legend: “We taste” followed by flavour notes such as citrus, florals, milk chocolate, toasted nuts and red fruit. Such pretension would abash even the most oenophile of my friends.

But I did my best to put my disbelief to a side and tried them all. And I can attest to the following:

Each of the brands had a distinct taste, but the subcategories aren’t easy to distinguish. If there are differences between Swift Cup’s Brazilian, Mexican and Ethiopian variants, these are lost to me. For comparison, I also tried four Nescafé variants, and the differences among them were just as fuzzy;

Taken as the manufacturers intended — just add water, the labels say — the premium instants were somewhat superior to the Nescafé versions. But this is a very low bar; and

None of the specialty instants is an acceptable substitute for a halfway decent pour-over or filtered coffee.

Now for the twist. Those of us who grew up on Nescafé learned how to extract more taste from the granules than the manufacturer might have thought possible. Indians developed a technique known as “beating”, in which a combination (the proportions vary by taste) of granules and sugar is whipped, by hand, with a small quantity of water until thickened to the consistency of porridge. Into this sludge is poured frothy hot milk, and voila... you have Indian-style cappuccino.

Dalgona, the Korean version of this, is something of a TikTok craze.

When I deployed this technique to the various instant coffees in my kitchen, they all improved in taste. But none of them came close to the original and undisputed champion: Nescafé Classic.

That may not be sexy enough for Silicon Valley, but there are plenty of Indians in the Bay Area — and the wider world — who will agree with me that when you know, you know.

