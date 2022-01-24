Fearful about life after lockdown? You may have re-entry anxiety
Phenomenon may be a form of post-traumatic stress disorder, but there are ways of dealing with it
24 January 2022 - 05:05
Johannesburg journalist Sarah F says she hardly left her home over the holiday season. She turned down every social invitation, including one to get together with old friends on Christmas Eve, spending the time alone at home with her dogs.
When another friend asked her over for a New Year’s lunch with some former colleagues, she begged off again. “I just couldn’t bring myself to go,” she says. “I’m terrified of getting Covid-19.”..
