January 16 — Performers dance for dignitaries during the “Day of Korea” ceremony at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. South Korean foreign minister Chung Eui-yong attended the ceremony.
January 16 — Visitors play in the water feature at Dubai Expo 2020 in United Arab Emirates.
January 16 — People gather for a funeral service for the victims of the Twin Parks North West apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, the US. The ceremony was held at the Islamic Cultural Center for 15 of the 17 victims, including eight children. The victims were from West Africa. About 1,000 people attended.
January 16 — Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight after Australia’s Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open. The judges said it was not irrational for immigration minister Alex Hawke to eject Djokovic due to concerns the unvaccinated Serbian star could pose a risk to public health.
January 17 — Orthodox rabbi Baruch Oberlander says a prayer at the “Shoes on the Danube Bank” memorial on the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Budapest Ghetto, in Budapest, Hungary.
January 17 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog Dilyn through St James’s Park in London. Johnson has dismissed growing calls to resign from opponents and some of his own MPs over the “partygate” scandal.
January 18 — A decoration glows at the lunar new year festival in Shanghai as China prepares to welcome the year of the tiger. Several cities went on high Covid-19 alert as the holiday season started, with the Omicron variant reaching more areas, including Beijing.
January 18 — Monkeys walk among Hindu devotees on the 272 steps of Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple during celebrations of Thaipusam, which resumed with health protocols after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at Batu Caves, Malaysia. Thaipusam festival, usually attended by tens of thousands, was limited to 6,000 participants this year.
January 18 — A worker walks on the beach after an oil spill caused by abnormally high waves triggered by a huge underwater volcanic eruption half a world away in Tonga, at the Peruvian beach in Ventanilla, Peru.
January 19 — Perivale Primary School pupils head to classes on their first day back at school. In the Western Cape, 1.1-million pupils started the new academic year.
January 18 — An employee tries to start the engine of a school bus after Toronto district school board facilities were shut for a second day due to heavy snowfall, in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
January 19 — President Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrick Soon-Shiong, the founder of NantWorks, cut the ribbon to officially launch NantSA, the future vaccine manufacturing campus in Brackengate, Cape Town.
January 19 — Parishioners take part in El Gueguense, a satirical drama and protest against former colonial rule, to mark the Feast of Saint Sebastian, in Diriamba, Nicaragua.
January 19 — Supporters of Ukrainian former president Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason for financing pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, hold a rally in Kyiv on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Russia moved troops into Belarus north of Ukraine this week, stoking fears Moscow could be preparing for a new military offensive against Ukraine.
January 20 — Members of a crime scene unit and a bomb disposal team gather after a blast at a market in Lahore, Pakistan. At least three people were killed and 28 wounded. A newly formed separatist group from southwestern Baluchistan province claimed responsibility for the attack.
January 20 — EFF supporters picket outside the offices of the department of sport, arts, culture & recreation in Pretoria. The party is demanding the full reopening of all sports venues as the ongoing closure is affecting the livelihoods of employees.
January 20 — Workers remove part of a statue of Theodore Roosevelt from outside the Natural History Museum in New York. The statue depicts the 26th US president on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on foot at his side.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.