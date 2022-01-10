Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How do I get rid of my festive flab?
10 January 2022 - 05:08
Q: What can I do to lose the Christmas holiday weight and keep it off?
A: Aren’t you tired of asking the same old thing every year? It would appear that most people are masochists — Christmas indulgence, guilt, New Year’s resolution, gym membership, a fridge full of kale and a white flag by mid-February. Year in, year out...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now