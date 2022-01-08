Life

Cyprus lab finds Covid-19 infections that mix up Delta and Omicron

Unclear yet if ‘Deltacron’ is more pathological or more contagious

10 January 2022 - 05:03 Georgios Georgiou
A strain of Covid-19 that combines Delta and Omicron was found in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

“There are currently Omicron and Delta coinfections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two,” Kostrikis said in an interview with Sigma TV on Friday. The discovery was named “Deltacron” due to the identification of Omicron-like genetic signatures within the Delta genomes, he said.

Kostrikis and his team have identified 25 such cases and the statistical analysis shows that the frequency of the combined infection is higher among patients hospitalised due to Covid-19 than among nonhospitalised patients. The sequences of the 25 Deltacron cases were sent to Gisaid, the international database that tracks changes in the virus, on January 7. 

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail” over Delta and Omicron, Kostrikis said. But his personal view is that this strain will also be displaced by the contagious Omicron variant.

These are the new gadgets you need to stay healthy

Innovation in the tracking and management of health and wellness will be a major driver of technology this year
23 hours ago

Study urges SA to boost antiretroviral rollout to tame Covid mutations

Research finds 190-day variant in HIV patient is better able to evade antibodies than earlier types
4 weeks ago

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Will vaccine side effects interrupt fitness gains?

While we do not know exactly how effective the vaccines are, they are more effective than leaving our survivability to chance
1 month ago
