Cartier fills its iconic red gift boxes with star power for the short film, ‘Love is All’
A host of inspiring celebrities have lent their sparkle to the famed jeweller's joyful holiday campaign
Remember the sense of joy you’d feel as a child lifting the lid of a musical jewellery box to catch a glimpse of the tiny ballerina twirling inside? You’ll get the same wonderful feeling watching Cartier’s holiday film, Love is All.
To create the short video, which was directed by fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, the French jewellery house reimagined its iconic red gift boxes into film sets and filled them with the sparkle of star power.
It features a host of celebrities playfully lip-syncing and dancing to Roger Glover’s 1970s hit, All is Love — a significant song choice for the festive season, with lyrics that encourage unity, tolerance and, naturally, love.
“It’s a part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that we are stronger and more authentic together, and that’s why we have gathered an inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration,” says Arnaud Carrez, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer of Cartier International.
The international cast of 12 includes actresses Ella Balinska, Monica Bellucci, Lily Collins, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Annabelle Wallis and Maisie Williams, rapper Jackson Wang, model Mariacarla Boscono, pianist Khatia Buniatishvili, actor Troye Sivan and singer Willow Smith.
The 13th cast member is Cartier’s jewels themselves. Some of the covetable pieces that caught our eye include Clash de Cartier, the rose gold statement necklace donned by Collins, Agrafe, the diamond-studded necklace worn by Smith, and the duo of Panthère de Cartier bracelets sported by Balinska.
Watch Love is All below — it’s sure to lift your spirits and inspire some additions to your Christmas wish list.
This article was paid for by Cartier.