Cartier fills its iconic red gift boxes with star power for the short film, ‘Love is All’

Remember the sense of joy you’d feel as a child lifting the lid of a musical jewellery box to catch a glimpse of the tiny ballerina twirling inside? You’ll get the same wonderful feeling watching Cartier’s holiday film, Love is All.

To create the short video, which was directed by fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, the French jewellery house reimagined its iconic red gift boxes into film sets and filled them with the sparkle of star power.

It features a host of celebrities playfully lip-syncing and dancing to Roger Glover’s 1970s hit, All is Love — a significant song choice for the festive season, with lyrics that encourage unity, tolerance and, naturally, love.