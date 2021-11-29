Omicron: Keep calm and carry on vaccinating

At least we’re learning. Remember when the early reaction to the outbreak of a deadly virus in Wuhan was to discourage people from changing their travel plans?

SA’s government didn’t sit on information about a new worrying variant of SARS-CoV-2, which the World Health Organisation has now dubbed omicron. It didn’t downplay it. On the contrary, authorities shared detailed slides so that countries could develop their responses.

Now it’s up to governments and local authorities to adapt to a fast-changing viral picture — one that remains blurry in places.

Genomic sequencing of infections in SA found that the variant B.1.1.529 contained many more mutations than the dominant delta variant. More worrying, some of the mutations occur in the area of the spike protein that is targeted by antibodies. That could mean existing vaccines will be less effective, something we should know with more certainty in the coming weeks.

On Friday evening, the WHO dubbed the variant Omicron (not “nu”, which seemed to be the Twitter consensus; and, in some conversations, a previous mutation designated “mu”). It’s also been called a “variant of concern,” which signifies it contains genetic changes that are known to affect transmissibility, disease severity or evade vaccines and therapies.

Certainly, Omicron’s transmissibility seems extremely high. The WHO was alerted on November 24 and says the variant was identified from a specimen collected on November 9. It is already in evidence in most of SA’s provinces, along with Botswana, and cases have been found in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. It’s quite likely it has spread beyond those places, too.