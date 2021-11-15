Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: The skinny on freezing fat Cryolipolysis has been approved by the FDA for use on humans but it does come with a few disclaimers B L Premium

Q: My sister-in-law has paid someone to freeze her fat. Is this normal?

A: Our reaction was exactly the same the first time we heard about cryolipolysis, which is a non-surgical fat spot-reduction procedure. In other words, a mad scientist’s answer to love handles...