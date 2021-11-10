Why Joburgers are queuing to sample Tang’s delicacies
With refined décor touches and an extraordinary breadth of food choices, Tang has become a firm favourite
10 November 2021 - 05:05
The Johannesburg dining scene has experienced huge changes since the first Covid-19 lockdown. Restaurants and coffee shops closed their doors and vanished from shopping centres and suburban retail space. Despite this attrition, the past six months have seen an extraordinary burst of new investment. The most visible signs of a return to some form of pre-Covid normality are, unsurprisingly, in the city’s northern suburbs.
The “strip” in Parkhurst is more vibrant than ever, with patrons spilling out of restaurants and watering holes onto the pavements from midweek through to Sunday evening. Low infection rates coupled with spring weather have infused social spaces with a vibrancy not seen since the festive season of 2019...
