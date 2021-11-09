Limited-edition luxury jewellery, created by PlatAfrica design finalists, available online

AFI Fashion Week launched on October 28, at the Leonardo in Sandton. Seventeen new and established designers exhibited collections to more than 2,500 global viewers, in a hybrid showcase for in-person and virtual guests. In attendance at AFI Fashion Week were Motsepe Foundation trustees and celebrities, including the newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane and designer Thebe Magugu, 2019 LVMH prize winner and an alumnus of AFI’s development platform Fastrack.

AFI’s longstanding Design for Life campaign returned, drawing on influence from the fashion industry to garner support for the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa), to promote awareness and encourage women to seek out early detection services.

The theme this year, “Be you, be truly African”, builds on the previous campaign, “I am Africa”, to encourage connection and openness. Each interpretation of African existence is a challenge to conformism, and the campaign is an invitation to all: Express your creative self and find peace in your individuality.