WATCH | New film charts 70 years of Blancpain Fifty Fathoms diver’s watch

When the young Swiss watchmaker Jean-Jacques Fiechter invented the first Blancpain Fifty Fathoms diver’s watch, he did it to save his own life.

It was the 1950s, the world was recovering from the Second World War, and scuba diving was a relatively new recreational sport. Holidaying at his mother’s summer house in the south of France, Fiechter had to undertake an emergency ascent during one of his dives. He had lost track of time and run out of air in his tank.

Being in the watch business already, Fiechter — then the co-CEO of Blancpain — knew he had to design a watch that could prevent him and other divers from going through the same dangerous experience again.

At the same time, the French Navy was hunting for a watch to help its combat navy divers — and so the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms was born. The name refers to the maximum depth (about 91m) that divers could go to with the equipment available at the time and was inspired by alliteration in Shakespeare’s The Tempest where he writes about “five fathoms”.