MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Why Stellenbosch is all the rage right now
27 October 2021 - 05:07
Stellenbosch will be in the news a great deal over the next few months. First, it has the largest and most active wine route in SA, and, therefore, more things happening as the year grinds inexorably to its end.
There’s also the Stellenbosch Wine Town festival, which runs from November 3-7. It includes presentations by the region’s Cabernet Collective, as well as a close look at chenin blanc — with old-vine examples from appellations all over the Western Cape. (For more information on dates, locations, prices and terms and conditions, visit wineroute.co.za (http://www.wineroute.co.za/wineweek).)..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now