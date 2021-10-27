Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Why Stellenbosch is all the rage right now B L Premium

Stellenbosch will be in the news a great deal over the next few months. First, it has the largest and most active wine route in SA, and, therefore, more things happening as the year grinds inexorably to its end.

There’s also the Stellenbosch Wine Town festival, which runs from November 3-7. It includes presentations by the region’s Cabernet Collective, as well as a close look at chenin blanc — with old-vine examples from appellations all over the Western Cape. (For more information on dates, locations, prices and terms and conditions, visit wineroute.co.za (http://www.wineroute.co.za/wineweek).)..