BIG READ: State capture of football is dulling the beautiful game How the new economics of the sport has distorted it and dispirited many followers

An indiscernible feeling strikes the heart when we realise that something we love is not worthy.

The revelations in the 2015 book The Ugly Game: The Qatari Plot to Buy the World Cup by investigative journalists Heidi Blake and Jonathan Calvert alerted football followers to a deep malaise in the administration of the game. The award of the World Cup 2022 tournament to Qatar was a bitter absurdity, but the full shock hit as the scale of the corruption behind the 2010 decision unravelled...