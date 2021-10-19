BIG READ: Twitter’s radical idea: to stop fluttering in the cesspool

Twitter is great for lots of things. It’s one of the best places on the internet to get news. It’s full of funny and interesting commentary by comedians, celebrities and journalists.

It’s also a great place to watch people ruthlessly mock one another and very good for picking a fight with a stranger. No other technology is referred to as a cesspool more often. The app is great at being a cesspool.

But Twitter is trying to change that. It has spent the past year experimenting with subtle product tweaks designed to encourage healthier online behaviour. It now alerts people who are about to retweet misinformation on topics such as elections and Covid-19, and it recently began asking people to actually read articles before retweeting. In some cases, if users try to tweet something mean or offensive, automated pop-ups now ask them to think twice before doing so.

These changes may sound modest, but they are radical as far as tech companies go. The big social networks — Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — have historically relied on rules to keep users in line, and even those have not always been clear or consistently enforced.

But Twitter is unusual in that it has been exploring changes that would discourage users from deliberate provocation or belligerence — behaviour that the service (like its peers) has tacitly encouraged by turning the number of followers and likes into a sort of game.

CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has said that the prominence of these metrics, in retrospect, was a mistake. Likes, he said at a 2019 conference, do not “actually push what we believe now to be the most important thing, which is healthy contribution back to the network and conversation to the network”. As Twitter’s head of product, Kayvon Beykpour, puts it, the company wants “to build health more natively into the product”.

Twitter, in other words, is trying to do what may sound impossible: make its users nice — or at least nicer. The challenge may seem hilarious for a social network best known for the bellicosity of Donald Trump, whom it finally banned in early 2021.

Twitter is the home of the “ratio” and the birthplace of the “dunk”. To get ratioed is to have thousands of strangers shout at you for saying something about bitcoin, climate change, Covid-19 or any number of other polarising topics. To be dunked on is when somebody takes your tweet and adds his own commentary, often with a witty or clever insult appended — though not all dunks are witty. Among the most popular is the classic “F*** you”.