Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: I can’t bring myself to exercise in this heat B L Premium

Q: I am lethargic, tired and can’t even bring myself to exercise in this heat. Can you help?

A: We know almost everyone in SA is eminently corruptible but even if we did manage to slip a note with our democracy’s founding father and a spotted wildcat printed on it under the weatherman’s door it wouldn’t help. As you know, we are not experiencing global cooling...