October 9 — A car drives through an empty street in La Laguna suburb as lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain.
October 10 — German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the 6-million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem during a state visit on Sunday.
October 11 — The words ‘Expect us’ were spray painted on a statue of former US president Andrew Jackson, as people protest against climate change on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, outside the White House in Washington in the US.
October 11 — IFP supporters at a community meeting at Gandhi Luthuli Peace Park in Durban. Local government elections will be held on November 1 to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of SA’s nine provinces.
October 11 — A policeman frisks a man during the “Mosquito” joint operation in Johannesburg, which focused on addressing the causes of crime, drugs and illegal liquor outlets.
October 10 — Colombia fan Roberto Melendez inside the stadium before the World Cup South American qualifiers match between Colombia and Brazil, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.
October 11 — Diana Kipyogei of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women’s division of the 125th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, the US.
October 11 — A demonstrator wears a traditional Native American headdress during an Indigenous Peoples’ Day protest outside the White House in Washington, the US.
October 12 — Soccer fan Joy Chauke celebrates the return of supporters to live matches after 19 months of social distancing before the World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
October 12 — A vandalised statue of Christopher Columbus in London, Britain. The bronze figure of the 15th-century Italian explorer, which sits on the edge of Belgrave Square close to Buckingham Palace, was defaced this week. Four protesters have been arrested.
October 13 — A protester covered in paint flashes the three-finger salute during a protest in front of a prison in Bangkok on Wednesday against the Thai government. Pro-democracy protests demanding the prime minister’s resignation have been going on since early 2020.
October 14 — Duduzile Zuma stands in front of a large photo of her father, former president Jacob Zuma, at a “national welcome prayer” held for him in Durban on Thursday after he returned home on medical parole after serving just two months of his contempt of court sentence.
October 14 — Firefighters prepare to enter a residential building in the wake of a fire in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. At least 46 people died and 40 were injured after the blaze tore through a 13-storey building. It was extinguished near dawn.
October 14 — French President Emmanuel Macron runs for the ball as he plays with the Varietes Club de France soccer team during a charity soccer match against a team of Poissy-Saint-Germain-en-Laye hospital medical staff in Poissy, France.
October 14 — Medics evacuate residents after fighting erupted near the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon. Reports said at least six people were killed and 30 injured after gunmen fired on a rally calling for the dismissal of judge Tarek Bitar, who is responsible for investigating the huge explosion at the port of Beirut in 2020.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.