Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say

Vaping exposes users to about 2,000 chemicals, including potentially harmful industrial compounds, according to a study of four popular brands by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Most of the chemicals found were unidentified, but of those that were, six were cause for concern, according to the study published in Chemical Research in Toxicology, a peer-reviewed journal.

Researchers found condensed hydrocarbon-like compounds that are typically associated with traditional combustion products such as cigarettes, though vaping is often marketed as safer than those products. The study also found caffeine in some, which is not disclosed on labels.

E-liquids — a mixture of water, nicotine and other ingredients that are found in vaping products — and aerosols were studied for products sold by Juul Labs, British American Tobacco, ITG Brands and Mi-One Brands. The companies did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

“People just need to know that they’re inhaling a very complex mixture of chemicals when they vape. And for a lot of these compounds, we have no idea what they actually are,” Carsten Prasse, an assistant professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins and an author of the study, said.

Cigarette makers such as BAT and Altria, which owns a stake in Juul, are striving to convert smokers to nicotine alternatives such as e-cigarettes that they have framed as having reduced risk.

Regulators have yet to fully agree: the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised some products for sale under the reduced-risk logic, but the agency is still reviewing thousands of applications by e-cigarette makers to keep products on the market. To do so, companies need to prove that their products’ benefit for adult smokers outweighs the public-health threat posed by youth use.