Not all calories are equal (and other reasons why your weight won't budge)

As anyone who has been on a diet knows, it can be an uphill battle after cutting down on consumption. No sooner has one lost a few kilos than they come back again, with a few more added on.

Now a group of eminent American scientists has produced a study to support what many dieters have long suspected: what you eat matters more than the calories consumed. So, you will have more dieting success eating a bowl of lettuce of about 1000kJ than a slice of bread, worth about the same number of kilojoules. The answer lies in the complex processes of our metabolism, say the researchers...