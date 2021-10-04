Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why do I still get stitches when I run? B L Premium

Q: I’ve been running for three years but I still get painful stitches. What am I doing wrong?

A: Everyone who has ever exercised will know what a stitch is and what it feels like, but try to find someone who can categorically tell you what causes it without being contradicted by another expert, and you’ll have solved exercise’s biggest mystery...