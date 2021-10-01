September 25 — Mourners and police attend the official funeral of the late deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize in Johannesburg. Mkhize died at the age of 69 from cancer.
September 25 — Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Perry, Georgia, US. The three-man ticket of candidates sought Trump’s endorsement for in 2022 Republican primaries.
September 26 — A woman wearing traditional Black Forest attire arrives to vote in Gutach, Germany. The Social Democrats won by a narrow margin, positioning them to lead a government for the first time since 2005.
September 27 — ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters at the party’s manifesto launch in Pretoria on Monday. Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail at the weekend, pleading with voters to give the ANC another chance.
September 27 — Supporters of the ANC sing as they hold the LGBTQI flag during the launch of an election manifesto at Church Square in Pretoria.
September 27 — US President Joe Biden holds up his sleeve to receive his booster vaccination at the White House in Washington, the US.
September 27 — Shiite Muslim pilgrims take part in a mourning ceremony, ahead of the holy Shiite ritual of Arbaeen, in Kerbala, Iraq.
September 28 — Healthcare workers are entertained during HOPEtober campaign at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. The campaign is an initiative from Adcock Ingram OTC Sponsors of Brave that encourages South Africans from all walks of life to restore hope through small acts of kindness.
September 28 — Trees around the Voortrekker Monument have been cut down in Pretoria. Reports said the management of Pretoria’s most-visited heritage site have been accused of breaching laws and not following legal processes before cutting down the protected trees.
September 28 — Climate activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during the opening session of the Youth4Climate event in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday. About 400 attendees will address and debate with ministers attending the upcoming COP26 conference.
September 28 — Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of abortion rights outside the Palace of Justice, the seat of Peru’s Supreme Court, on International Safe Abortion Day in Lima, Peru.
September 28 — Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain.
September 28 — Reclaimer William Mekgwe with his bag that was sprayed by local artist during a breakfast with reclaimers. Local artists joined in as part of the Waste Not Want Not Project in Brixton, Johannesburg.
September 29 — A closed petrol station amid panic buying of fuel in London. Britain has been gripped by a rush of panic-buying for almost a week that has left pumps dry across major cities, after oil companies warned they did not have enough truck drivers to move petrol and diesel from refineries to filling stations.
September 29 — A man sits among empty seats at a free movie screening as restrictions on social gathering were tightened due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.
September 30 — DA supporters during a protest march against police minister Bheki Cele’s plan to take over Cape Town’s local law enforcement powers, in Mitchells Plain. The protest aimed to send a message that the DA-led City of Cape Town is committed to expanding local law enforcement powers.
September 30 — A bystander holds a placard during deputy president David Mabuza’s campaign visit in Tshwane. Mabuza says he will rerun for his position in the next ANC elective conference should he be selected by delegates. The ANC’s 55th national elective conference is set to take place in 2022.
September 30 — Chloe Benuen of the Innu First Nation poses in traditional costume after a ceremony at an annual clan gathering on the eve of Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honouring the lost children and survivors of indigenous residential schools, their families and communities, at Gull Island, Labrador.
