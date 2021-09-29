Frost and drought afflict world’s breakfast-maker Brazil

No country on Earth puts more breakfasts on kitchen tables than Brazil.

The farms that dot the vast plains and highlands that rise above the Atlantic coast produce four-fifths of the world’s orange juice exports, half of its sugar exports, a third of coffee exports and a third of the soya and maize used to feed egg-laying hens and other livestock.

So when the region’s crops were scorched and then frozen in 2021 by a devastating one-two punch fuelled by climate change — the worst drought in a century followed by an unprecedented Antarctic front that repeatedly coated the land in thick frost — global commodity markets shook.

The cost of Arabica beans soared 30% over a six-day stretch in late July, orange juice jumped 20% in three weeks and sugar hit a four-year high in August.

The price spikes are contributing to a surge in international food inflation — a UN index has jumped 33% over the past 12 months — that is deepening financial hardship in the pandemic and forcing millions of lower-income families to scale back grocery purchases globally. The episode is sending an ominous warning of what is to come as scientists anticipate rising global temperatures and declining soil humidity will increasingly wreak havoc on farm lands in Brazil — and much of the rest of the world.