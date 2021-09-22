Vending machines allow carnivores to buy meat — chop-chop

The machines, costing €8,500-€15,500, come from Stüwer, a company in southern Germany that developed the first version of what it calls the Regiomat in 2007. Sales bumped along slowly for about a decade, then took off with the pandemic, says Adrian Ott, Stüwer’s marketing manager. This northern hemisphere summer the company installed its 5,000th Regiomat in Germany, and it has sold about 1,000 in other European countries, the US and Canada.

The refrigerated cabinets can also be configured to hold dairy products, vegetables and cosmetics, but they are increasingly popular with butchers. Ott says while most Regiomats are in rural areas such as Woltersdorf, he is also starting to sell them in cities where farmers from nearby areas use them to sell produce to urban dwellers.

“Our shopping behaviour has changed: I need it now, I want it now,” says Ott. “The Regiomat concept can provide people with local goods near them at any time.”

The machines are similar to those with which some American artisanal butchers have experimented in recent years, and for German farmers they offer a new twist on an old rural tradition. Eggs, vegetables, milk and fruit have long been sold on the honour system from fridges or stands. Neighbours grab what they need, then plop a few coins into a box or log their purchase in a notebook to be paid later. Vending machines simply give farmers greater protection from being ripped off while broadening their customer base.

For Marx, the machines have helped attract customers who never would have ventured to a far-flung locale such as Woltersdorf. While keeping the machines stocked has added to the workload, it is not a huge hassle since her house is adjacent to the shop. Marx has about 70 different offerings in the three machines, including snacks and soft drinks. “On Mother’s Day, it was sunny and we had to refill three or four times,” she says.

Marx plans to keep all three machines, though she is concerned about flagging sales as the weather turns cooler and fewer people head to the park for a picnic. So she is considering adding cakes and pies, or perhaps prepackaged gyros (kebabs).

“Customers love the machines,” she says. “With autumn coming, we’re planning to ask them what else they would like to buy.”

